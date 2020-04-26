Bismarck Library offers 'social distancing reading challenge'

The Bismarck Library is offering a fun way to relieve stress while at home.

Library administration says the "Social Distancing Reading Challenge" is a great bobbie to get people's minds off the pandemic. All you have to do is pick up your favorite book at home, log what you read and finish fun activities along the way. The challenge is for adults but staff says you can incorporate little ones at home too.

"It gives them a family activity that they can engage in. Parents can work with their children in getting books read,” says Bismarck Library Head of Information Services Kate Waldera.

If you want something new to read, the bismarck library offers an online selection of books for you to browse. All Burleigh County residents can join and all participants will be entered to win a $25 Gifted Bean Coffee Shop gift certificate.

To enter or learn more, you can visit: https://bismarcklibrary.org/201/Reading-Challenges