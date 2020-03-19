Bismarck Library offers program and app during closure

The Bismarck Library has adopted new cleaning practices and purchased new industrial cleaners for the public areas to stay open, but starting Friday they join all other public buildings in the state closing their doors.

Staff says that if you have a library card you can use a program called Overdrive which you can find on their website. As well as an app called Tumble Books.

"At this time we'll just be totally closed to the public. We're trying to be safe and social distance we really want to make sure that we help stop the spread of the virus," said Christine Kujawa, library director.

The Bismarck Library will not be offering any drive up services.

Items that are checked out will not accrue fines while the library is closed.

