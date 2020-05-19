Bismarck Larks to play in June

Bismarck Larks announce team will play in June.

The Bismarck Larks announced Tuesday on its website the team will play “As soon as June 15."

The team says, “The ballpark will look a little different with new guidelines put in place recommended by the CDC and North Dakota Smart Restart that emphasize social distancing, hygiene, minimizing contact and individual responsibility.”

For more information on the Larks season, tune in tonight at 6 and 10 Central Time with Sports Director Lee Timmerman.

The Larks will also air its 2017 inaugural opening day on its Facebook page May 26.

