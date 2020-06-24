Bismarck Larks collect food for the hungry with jersey giveaway

The Bismarck Larks teamed up with Farmers Union Insurance and the Great Plains Food Bank Wednesday morning to help the hungry.

The Larks asked people to come to Municipal Ballpark with at least two canned goods. In return, donors got a free Larks jersey.

People packed the parking lot to start the fourth-annual event, giving away 750 of the 1000 available jerseys in the first hour.

“Our mission is, ‘How do we use fun to make a difference?’ And it's great to have amazing partners like Farmers Union Insurance who see that same mission, that same passion and to team up,” said John Bollinger, Larks general manager. “It's fun for fans. They get a jersey. But at the same time it's amazing for our community and we raise a lot of money and we raise a lot of meals for those who need it the most.”

Last year, the groups collected 3,574.2 lbs. of food and $479.

That turned into 5,725 meals.

Bollinger says he hopes to beat that mark this year.

