Bismarck Larks bring reading program to students

The Bismarck Larks are kicking off their reading program this month and they are making their way around Bismarck schools to introduce the book and program to young readers.

Their first stop was at Liberty Elementary. About 600 kids gathered in the gymnasium to learn about the program and even got a surprise from some special guests.

This year’s book is “Mamie of the Mound." It's about the first women baseball player who broke the color barrier in professional baseball.

"We hope this just encourages them to read each year gives them kind of an incentive to read and then and just more books each and every year and just really engage with reading month," said Matthew Wurnig, Bismarck Larks director of fun.

The students have about a month to complete the reading and the quiz that comes along with it and if students get all the answer correct they get to go to a pizza party with the Bismarck Larks Baseball team.

Clark and Meri-Feather also made an appearance as well.

