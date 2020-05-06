Bismarck High's newspaper moves online

Most of the activities connected to clubs and organizations at schools were canceled once the switch was made to online learning.

Students at Bismarck High decided to keep their organization going virtually.

Editors and writers of the HiHerald figured out how to turn their print publication into an online resource for students.

The HiHerald monthly newspaper has transitioned into HiHerald Online.

BHS HiHerald Sports Editor Logan Schaubert said, "You interview the person like face to face but now you kind of have to do it over email, so it's very different now."

BHS HiHerald Editor Grace Jerome said their advisor purchased a website for the class so their journalism education and training could continue.

Jerome said, "Instead of meeting like in class for our stories, we do it over Zoom meetings and stuff. Yeah, now we've just been doing that and then our section editors upload it onto the website instead of having a layout for the actual paper."

Some students are happy with the changes.

Schaubert said, "Personally I would like to kind of do them both because you like the paper copy because you like to see it in your hands, like I’ve made this, I created this, but then you have relatives around the country and out of state where they can't have a paper copy. So it's nice to have it online so you can show your stores on Facebook and it gets the word of faster."

HiHerald staff say they've learned patience and leadership skills throughout this whole process.

To read the student publication you can go to: https://bhsnews.org/

