Bismarck High School honors their teachers

This week is teacher appreciation week and teachers all across the country are being honored in unique ways.

Bismarck High School administration honored its teachers while remaining socially distant.

Bismarck High Assistant Principal Lynette Johnson said the school normally has a sit down meal for the teachers but this year that just wasn't possible.

This pizza represents more than a free meal, it's a way of showing appreciation.

Johnson said, "We just love our teachers at Bismarck High and really appreciate them and we wanted to give them something in this teacher appreciation week."

A meal that doesn't take much preparation is a treat for many teachers who have been in putting lots of extra hours teaching classes online.

Math teacher Craig Allan said, "This is totally crazy and we had two weeks to do it, not even two weeks, we had one week to do it and it just chaotic at first but now you're in a routine."

The National Guard sponsored all the pizzas that were distributed Friday.

Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Hoefer said, "BHS is an awesome school so I loved the opportunity to be here today."

It teachers weren't able to make it to the event, they will received gift cards in the mail.

BHS administration said they understand how hard this transition was for their teachers and hopes this brought a little joy to their day.

