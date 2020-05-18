Bismarck Gordmans to close permanently

Gordmans in Bismarck is set to close permanently after reopening on Friday.

The department store's parent company, Stage Stores, has filed for bankruptcy.

Now, employees at the Bismarck location say the store is closing unless someone buys them out.

Management says they can't give out information on how many people will be impacted or lose their jobs.

They cannot disclose if any of the other three North Dakota Gordmans locations will be closing.

However, employees say about 30 people work at the Bismarck store and management says they're looking to hire on a few more to help them out until the store officially closes.

"It's been a crazy few days. People coming shopping have been so understanding. Our lines are huge. With the COVID, you can only have a certain number of registers open. You can't have fitting rooms open. Our guests in town have just been extremely polite," said Bismarck Gordmans Manager Bradley Auch.

After reopening, the Bismarck store has had a large uptick in business with line wait times stretching to about 45 minutes.

Management is not able to disclose exactly when the Bismarck Gordmans, or any other location, will be closing.

