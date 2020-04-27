Bismarck Fire Department ranks within top 1% of all departments in US

The Bismarck Fire Department received a top rating from the Insurance Services Office, ranking them as one of the best departments in the United States.

The department received a rating of Class 1, which makes them one of 348 cities in America to receive this classification.

According to a release sent out by the City of Bismarck, Insurance Services Office evaluates a community’s investment in fire mitigation. The ratings gives by the ISO are then used to help establish premiums for fire insurance.

The classification was determined through reviews with the fire department, public works utility operations and the Central Dakota Communications Center.

