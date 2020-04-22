Bismarck Expressway Perkins runs grocery store to support community

Some restaurants have turned into grocery stores amid the pandemic.

According to Deanna Wade the general manager for the Bismarck Expressway Perkins their restaurant has had to furlough some of its employees due to the pandemic, going for from 30 to eight over the last months.

Filling bags with toilet paper, paper towels and frozen food items has become the norm for this general manager.

Wade said, "Just something that we could do to promote sales, also it's just a way to support the community."

Perkins gets a truck load of a variety of non-restaurant-related products every Thursday to sell to its customers.

Wade said: "Some cheeses, bread, I know it's a little hard sometimes to find bread in the grocery stores. We have hamburgers and pork chops, in a bulk. You can by a huge case of those ones."

Perkins is offering free deliveries of groceries to homes every Wednesday.

Wade said 98% of her furloughed employees are receiving unemployment benefits.

