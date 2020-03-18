Bismarck Event Center, Belle Mehus closed to the public

The Bismarck Event Center and Belle Mehus Auditorium have closed to the public, according to a press release.

The Bismarck Event Center is abiding by state and national guidelines for group gatherings regarding COVID-19 and will only allow guests into our building by making an appointment.

To set an appointment time, please call 701-355-1370. Appointment times are available Monday through Friday from 8 am – 5 pm.

The Bismarck Event Center box office is closed until further notice and if you are looking to purchase tickets to a future event, please call 800-514-3849 or visit etix.com

