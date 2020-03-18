Bismarck Event Center, Belle Mehus closed to the public

The Bismarck Event Center and Belle Mehus Auditorium have closed to the public, according to a press release.
Due to the current conditions regarding COVID-19, the Bismarck Event Center and the Belle Mehus Auditorium will be closing our facilities to the public until further notice.
The Bismarck Event Center is abiding by state and national guidelines for group gatherings regarding COVID-19 and will only allow guests into our building by making an appointment.
To set an appointment time, please call 701-355-1370. Appointment times are available Monday through Friday from 8 am – 5 pm.
The Bismarck Event Center box office is closed until further notice and if you are looking to purchase tickets to a future event, please call 800-514-3849 or visit etix.com