Bismarck Downtowners propose off-sale alcohol for struggling businesses

On Tuesday, the Bismarck City Commission will review a temporary resolution created to help struggling bars and other businesses.

The motion is in support of allowing for off-sale of beer wine and spirits, days after the City of Mandan passed a similar temporary liquor law moratorium.

The Downtowners are suggesting restaurants should be allowed to sell alcohol with the purchase of food.

They suggest bars without food should be able to sell the alcohol they've already purchased. This would allow businesses to bring back staff and provide benefits for secondary businesses selling containers and products.

"We have a lot of businesses struggling in the community. Fargo, Grand Forks, Minot, Dickinson have all created similar resolutions or allowances. It would really help the restaurant industry if they're able to sell what they would normally sell," said Downtowners Chief Operating Officer Kate Herzog.

Under the resolution, employees selling alcohol must be trained to check IDs.

All alcohol delivery and curbside pickup containers of alcohol must be sealed.

The measure would last until the governor's on-sale restrictions are lifted.

The Bismarck City Commission will discuss the motion on Tuesday. From there, the commission will need to draft a resolution allowing for off-sale alcohol.

