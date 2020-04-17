Bismarck City Commissioners vote to allow restaurants to sell off-sale alcohol

Bismarck City Commissioners held a special meeting vote, changing their tune from earlier this week, and now allowing restaurants to sell off-sale alcohol.

The motion didn't receive a second on Tuesday, but when revisited, commissioners agreed to allow restaurants to sell takeout and curbside beer and wine in sealed containers when ordered with food.

“I'm excited that they reconsidered because our license is 60 percent food, 40 percent alcohol, and that's a large part of your budget,” said Shawn Sanford, Walrus manager.

