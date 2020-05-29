Bismarck City Commissioners open a discussion on the fireworks ban

About a month away from independence day, Bismarck City Commissioners voted to begin a public discussion on the firework ban.

Other than a few permitted displays Bismarck, residents are not allowed to possess fireworks in city limits. While no changes or new rules were made, the commission voted to start a public discussion on these rules.

The mayor offered a vision of what he was hoping for.

"Be with your kid and light that black cat off in your driveway, or light that snake that I really didn't like when I was little," said Mayor Steve Bakken.

The ban went into effect in the 1980's.

Commissioner Shawn Oban brought up some things he remembered from before the ban.

"Some boys down the street that would have bottle rocket wars, and some would say 'well it's their right to do that,' when the old man went to cross the street to get his mail a bottle rocket hit him in the face. I'm thinking that violated his rights to be safe," said Oban.

City staff will be bringing back more information in June about what surrounding communities allow, and what groups the city should approach to discuss the topic.

