Bismarck City Commission to hire consultant

Bismarck's city commission moved to hire a consultant to take a look at possible changes to the special assessment policy for the city.

Bismarck has been looking at options since 2016 when it formed a taskforce on the issue. The method they came up with was blocked by the state legislature during the last session.

"The message I'd like to get to our legislators is we're not asking you to solve it. We'll solve it, or we'll figure it out. Let us have some local control so we can do that. Cause that's where this whole thing came to a head," said Shawn Oban, Bismarck commission.

The city has budgeted $85,000 for a consultant.

