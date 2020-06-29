Bismarck City Commission rejects compensation study

The Bismarck City Commission discussed a new study to keep the city's pay and benefits balanced with other communities in our area.

Commissioners voted 4 to 1 to reject the more than $30,000 study.

They say that they understand they're falling behind, but don't think now is the time to pay for a study. They did give some direction for staff to call other communities and investigate.

“I just don't think we need a study to tell us what we already know in that we need to make sure that we move that along. An understanding that we may be behind and we may need to make those phone calls like commissioner Splonkowski had mentioned,” said commissioner Steve Marquardt.

The last study was done in 2015 by Condrey and Associates.

