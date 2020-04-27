Bismarck City Commission preview

The Bismarck City Commission meets Tuesday to hear updates on the COVID situation in the city.

One of the topics on the list is a discussion of how the public participates in the meetings.

People can call city staff before 3:30 on the day of the meeting to give comment. They can call to receive invites to the meeting Zoom call, or Some people are welcome inside to use a few public comment rooms. If meetings aren't accessible enough commissioners will discuss delaying city meetings until the public can participate.

“That could be done but that delays projects that need to move forward and we really need no delays right now when we're trying to keep the city of Bismarck functioning fully,“ said Mayor Steve Bakken, Bismarck.

You can email comments on city meetings to bismarckadmin@bismarcknd.gov

