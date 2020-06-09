Bismarck City Commission discusses malfunctioning siren system

The Bismarck City Commission heard from Emergency Management that the city's outdoor warning system isn't working properly.

In the last year the system has failed multiple times. The sirens themselves work, but the signal isn't getting through. The city is looking at a two-way system, and asked staff to put together a request for proposals to replace the communication system.

“If I'm under the understanding as a Bismarck taxpayer that those things go off, and then they don't then I'm misled,” said Shawn Oban, commissioner.

They plan to restart weekly tests at noon on Fridays.

