Bismarck City Commission decides to not expand restaurant liquor licenses

The Bismarck City Commission opted to not expand restaurant liquor licenses.

Commissioner Shawn Oban made the motion for city staff to explore options that would allow curbside sales of alcohol with food until Gov. Doug Burgum lifts his order.

"We want people to be working, we want these restaurants to make it through to the other side of this pandemic, and we want sales tax dollars to not be impacted as much as it could be, but we also want to be sure to protect the folks that invested a lot of money in the class D liquor license." said Oban.

Others on the commission were concerned on how long the change would last. Commissioner Greg Zenker thought it would add an unnecessary extra burden for police enforcing the open container laws.

"Their statement in the past is that alcohol is an add-on, that's not the primary, food is their primary. That's why they have the license that they have. To what degree would it make a significant impact to a business that that isn't your primary source of revenue," said Mayor Steve Bakken.

Under normal conditions, alcohol can make up to 45% of a restaurant's sales with a Class F license in Bismarck.

