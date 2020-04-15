Bismarck City Commission decides against curbside liquor sales

Bismarck City commissioners decided not to act on a motion to allow restaurants to sell curbside liquor during the COVID-19 emergency, following a similar move by Mandan last week.

Commissioner Shawn Oban made that motion, but it did not receive a second, meaning it couldn't go to a vote.

"We're disappointed that no action was taken to assist the restaurant members in the community, particularly when almost all other large communities in North Dakota recognized that could be really helpful during COVID-19," said Kate Herzog, Downtowners COO.

No other action was taken during the discussion.

