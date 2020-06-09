Bismarck City Commission continues firework discussion

The Bismarck City Commission continued its discussion on the firework ban.

In their last meeting commissioners ordered staff to start gathering information about what other cities allow in North Dakota. Tuesday night they decided to collect reports from police, fire and EMS after this Fourth of July.

They discussed possibly putting the issue on the ballot in November.

“If we're going to do something we're going to put the time and the effort into having the language that covers all the bases,” said Mayor Steve Bakken.

