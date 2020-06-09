Marquardt and Splonskowski secure seats on the Bismarck City Commission

In the Bismarck City Commission race there are two open seats and four candidates.

Our winners are Steve Marquardt with 8,759 votes and Mark Splonskowski with 8,283 votes

Steve Marquardt is our one returning incumbent with 14 years experience in public office. He says he wants to continue working with commissioners and help Bismarck recover from the pandemic.

Marquardt is an ag parts salesman, and worked to increase the fee for running red lights statewide.

Mark Splonskowski didn’t get back to us about his campaign.

