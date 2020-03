Walmart announced that their 24-hour stores will now only be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. to allow staff more time to clean and stock the shelves. The new schedule will run until further notice.

Cashwise in Bismarck is making a similar move. They will close at midnight and open at 6 a.m. They say on the sign that these will be temporary hours that will give staff more time to clean, sanitize, and stock the store.