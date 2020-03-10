Bismarck Burleigh Public Health updates Bismarck City Commission on COVID-19

Bismarck Burleigh Public Health staff gave an update on COVID-19 in North Dakota to the Bismarck City Commission.

With everything going around about the coronavirus, or COVID-19, Public Health officials wanted to nail down some basics about prevention of the virus.

Things like:

Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds,

Cover your mouth when you cough.

Stay home if you are sick.

A lot of speculation is circulating about COVID-19, and local experts want to make sure people get the facts straight.

"Our purpose for now with local public health is to educate people about the virus so that people can prepare. We don't want people to necessarily panic, but we want people to prepare for if they become sick or if they have a loved one become sick," said Bismarck Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch.

Five North Dakotans have been tested for the disease and been cleared, but with confirmed cases as close as Minnesota and South Dakota it's worth being prepared.

"Your average household cleaners you have at home, your Lysol, your other items will actually disinfect your home and kill the virus within a home setting," said Crystalynn Kuntz, emergency preparedness coordinator.

They recommend a fourteen day supply of necessity items, but said this in response to the recent toilet paper shortage in BisMan.

"Our message to the public is to be prepared but not panic. The signs and symptoms of COVID-19 are actually focusing on respiratory. Practicing good respiratory etiquette, coughing into your sleeve, covering your cough, disinfecting surfaces," said Kuntz.

They also said the general population isn't at risk of the worst symptoms.

"20 percent could experience some of the severe symptoms, and those include our individuals who are at high risk, that is anyone age 65+, and people with underlying medical conditions. The general population really isn't at high risk," said Kuntz.

North Dakota is working on a public health hot line in case of an outbreak.