Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health to offer free COVID-19 testing

About one third of positive COVID-19 tests in North Dakota are asymptomatic.

Health professionals said more testing is needed in order to prevent asymptomatic people from spreading the virus unknowingly.

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health is offering free COVID-19 testing three days a week starting next week.

“Obviously those people who're going to be more at risk are those who're out in the public. If they've been off and not necessarily socially distanced or wearing masks, obviously it's a good time to come out and get tested,” said Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director, Renae Moch.

A trailer will be set up in front of the Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health building to administer tests on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays from 11 AM to 12:30 PM.

Health leaders said the testing trailer will serve people on a first-come, first-serve basis.