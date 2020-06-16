Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health to offer free COVID-19 testing

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health leaders say staff is offering free COVID-19 testing on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays starting next week.

It'll take place from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the organization's parking lot at 500 E. Front Ave.

It's open to anyone and you don't need an appointment.

“Our goal in providing this service is to provide a consistent opportunity for testing for anyone who wants a test,” said SWC Emergency Preparedness and Response Coordinator Crystalynn Kuntz in a statement. “Offering testing a few days a week, gives people options to accommodate what works best for them."

