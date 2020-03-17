Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health stresses calm, caution

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and the City of Bismarck are encouraging calm and caution following the announcement of two positive COVID-19 cases in Burleigh County.

The North Dakota Department of Health released information that included a total of four positive COVID-19 cases were reported on March 17. Along with the two Burleigh County cases, another case in Ward County was reported, as well as a case in Cass County.

Both Burleigh County individuals were considered travel related. One individual, a male in his 50s, had traveled domestically. The other individual, a woman in her 20s, had traveled internationally. In total, North Dakota has five confirmed cases of COVID-19.

“We want to reassure the community, we are trying to stem the spread of COVID-19,” said Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch. “We continue to practice and observe measures to keep everyone safe, we are hopeful our community and our state will prove to be only a small sample of the overall COVID-19 situation.”

At this time, all city services will continue. However, now more than ever, it is critical to take preventative action for your health, and the health of the community:

Wash your hands frequently with soap. In the absence of soap, use a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol content.

Avoid touching your T-Zone (eyes, nose and mouth).

Practice social distancing. Avoid social gatherings and groups of more than 10 people. Avoid eating and drinking in bars, restaurants and food courts. Use drive-through, pickup or delivery options.

Work from home when possible.

Stay home when you are sick. Call your healthcare provider if you develop fever, cough or shortness of breath.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. In the absence of a tissue, cough or sneeze into your elbow.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Stay away from individuals who are sick. Limit close contact (about six feet) with others as much as possible.

“We do want to stress to everyone that the COVID-19 pandemic is constantly evolving,” said Moch. “This means people should also take the time to go to the CDC and North Dakota Department of Health websites and get familiar with their information. They have provided guidance for a variety of specific groups, as well as for general population methods of response.”

For ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the North Dakota Department of Health has established a COVID-19 Hotline to help answer questions. You can call (866) 207-2880 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week. Individuals who need medical advice should contact their health care provider.

For more information, visit www.bismarcknd.gov.