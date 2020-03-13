Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health reminds residents to control what you can control

From Bismarck-Burliegh Public Health:

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health continues to monitor the rapidly evolving COVID-19 pandemic. Burleigh County declared a state of emergency on March 13, 2020, as part of an ongoing response to COVID-19, following declarations at the national and state levels. There are no confirmed cases in Burleigh County, and there remains just one confirmed case in the state, in Ward County.

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health is dedicated to providing education and support throughout the community. Presently, the most appropriate way to keep you, and your family, safe is to follow guidelines laid out by the North Dakota Department of Health and the Center for Disease Control.

“Every individual needs to be able to control what he or she can control. Prepare, not panic,” said Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch. “Preventive measures to control the spread of COVID-19 have not changed. This means cleaning your hands often, avoiding close contact with individuals who are sick, staying home if you are sick unless you require medical attention, covering your coughs and sneezes, wearing a facemask if you are sick and cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces.”

Symptoms for COVID-19 are similar to a variety of respiratory illnesses. These symptoms include a fever, cough and/or difficulty breathing. If you are experiencing these symptoms, you are asked to contact your primary healthcare provider.

“It is critical to remember that if you are experiencing symptoms, to contact your healthcare provider before arriving to their location,” said Moch. “You must communicate with them so they can take the appropriate measures in anticipation of your arrival.”

The North Dakota Department of Health has established a COVID-19 hotline at (866) 207-2880. The hotline is active from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. The State Health Department has also created a variety of resources, including specialized guidance for specific areas:

• Healthcare professionals

• Business and employers

• Events involving mass gatherings

• Long term care facilities

• Travelers and the travel industry

The response for COVID-19 is constantly changing and the response will evolve to meet the challenges presented. For more information about COVID-19, visit https://www.bismarcknd.gov.

