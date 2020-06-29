Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health changes COVID-19 testing location due to weather concerns

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health (BBPH) will be moving their COVID-19 testing event on June 30 to the Bismarck Event Center due to weather concerns.

The testing event is still scheduled to take place from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

People wanting to be tested at this event are asked to enter Bismarck Event Center Lot D, located next to Seventh Street.

Testing will be conducted inside the Bismarck Event Center and individuals will exit the building Parking Lot B, and then travel away from the event by way of Fifth Street.

