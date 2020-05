Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health will conduct mass COVID-19 testing event May 2 at the Bismarck Event Center.

Those targeted for testing are symptomatic individuals and essential retail service workers. Those being tested must be age 12 or above.

Essential retail service worker testing will begin at 9 a.m. Symptomatic individual testing will begin at 11 a.m.

Testing will conclude at or when testing supplies run out.