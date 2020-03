Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health gave an update on the services it provided in 2019, from in-home nursing to homelessness support.

It also reported that first responders in Bis-Man used 51 doses of Narcan, which is up from 48 in 2018.

"In the whole entire year the Bismarck PD had 29 doses used of Narcan and for 2020, they're almost past that and it's only March." said Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health director Renae Moch.

The Burleigh Morton Behavioral Health Coalition will meet on March 17.