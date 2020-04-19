Bismarck Bobcat Facility reopening manufacturing facilities Monday

The Bobcat Manufacturing facilities in Bismarck will reopen and resume production on Monday.

Stacey Breuer, public relations director for Bobcat, confirmed the reopening of the facility, stating 660 employees work at the Bismarck location.

In a press release, the company says it’s providing employees with gloves, masks and face shields. They’re also taking employees temperatures before they begin working.

Full production will resume at Bismarck, Gwinner, Wahpeton facilities in North Dakota along with Litchfield, MN and Statesville, NC sites.

Doosan Bobcat says it continues to operate during COVID-19 because it has been identified as essential for critical infrastructure and energy production needs.