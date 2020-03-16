On March 13 a Facebook page called “Bisman Community Coronavirus Caravan” was created to "help bring people together so we can help our Bismarck Mandan community get through the Coronavirus.”

It now has more than 1,000 members.

The page says: “We want to help the people who need it the most. The elderly, the individuals who have compromised immune systems, the innocent children who have birth defects and poor immune systems as well. We need these individuals at home safe in their home but not to be isolated without help. We can do your grocery shopping, track down some cleaning supplies for you, pick up meds and other errands you may need done so you can be in your home safely away from harms way of the Coronavirus.”

Has your community done something similar?