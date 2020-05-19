Bishop Ryan plans for 2020 commencement

Bishop Ryan will be holding a combined baccalaureate mass and commencement ceremony Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Middle/High School Principal Chase Lee said the school is glad to have the chance to recognized the Class of 2020's achievements.

Students will be allowed to bring five guests that will be separated by one pew at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in Minot. Faculty will be able to watch from downstairs, and the school will post a YouTube live stream on its web site.

"We're happy that we're able to celebrate our graduates, and try to do something that's a little bit more normal compared to what we have been forced to do this last semester," said Lee.

Lee says he expects the combined ceremony to be roughly two hours long.

