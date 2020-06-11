BisMan breweries to raise money for impoverished children

A group of BisMan breweries started a friendly competition called the Crosstown Brewdown to raise money for impoverished children.

Five breweries make the same type of beer each month to see who sells more. Proceeds go to the United Way backpack program. June's variety is announced tomorrow, but last month's IPA's were a hit.

“It went better than expected. We sold out within a 24 hour period, I mean all of the breweries sold out in a 24 hour period. It made us realize that we need to step it up and brew a little more for the next round,” said brewer, Steven Wooden.

Bismarck Brewing Company, Bird Dog, Dialectic, Gideon's, and Buffalo Commons are all competing.