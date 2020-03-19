Bill proposed to protect credit scores

A new bill has been proposed to help those who might struggle to make credit payments.

Senate Banking Committee Members Brian Schatz and Sherrod Brown have proposed the Disaster Protection for Workers Credit Act.

Brown released a press release explaining the legislation would protect people's credit scores during the coronavirus outbreak. The aim is to help families struggling with job losses or reduced incomes who might fall behind in payments. Credit experts say late payments could hurt credit scores for years.

"You're talking, you could hit 100 points off the bat if you're an 800 credit score and you miss one 30 day payment. It can drop drastically, very quickly," says Capital Credit Union’s Dustin Bitz.

The proposal would create a four-month moratorium on all negative credit reporting and even longer protections for people who face lasting financial hardship from the outbreak. It would also provide free, unlimited credit reports for a year from the end of the pandemic.

The bill extends beyond the coronavirus in that it would take effect in the case of future major disasters.