Bids for Mandan's Northwest Street Improvement Project better than expected

Mandan's Northwest Street Improvement Project was going to cost a pretty penny, which had homeowners in the area concerned. But now, the bids are in and they're better than expected.

Strata Corporation's bid came in at just under $99,000, about 31% under what engineers anticipated. This drops individual homeowners cost estimates by 15-40% based on where they live in the district.

“I'd thought that we would be this project down 20% using Prairie Dog funds. At this moment I don't think those are the funds we can count on," said Justin Froseth, city engineer.

City leaders expect to use sales tax for the buydown, and pay it back with Prairie Dog funds if available.

