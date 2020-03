Police in Beulah are asking for the public’s help after they say a dog was shot while inside his kennel.

The department posted about the incident Friday night on its Facebook page.

Details are limited, but police say the incident occurred between 5:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. Friday, in the area of Chaffee Row.

Anyone with information should contact the police at: (701) 873-5252 and ask for Officer Jeff Gooss.