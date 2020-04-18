Better than expected

With the snow, if not gone for good, at least melting away, North Dakota travelers are preparing for season flooding along major roads.

However, despite the excessive moisture over the fall, some parts of the state reaching the 95th percentile in the country, state officials believe that we're in better shape than first predicted. But there's still a lot of work to be done.

"We are working with our entire team at the governor's office and our congressional delegation to rectify the situation because it's incredibly important for our infrastructure, our transportation infrastructure in North Dakota, we really believe that this is a mitigation effort that building roads higher, and eliminating year-after-year damage saves money in the long run,” said North Dakota Director of Homeland Security Cody Shulz.

Segments of the Red River are expected to crest this weekend and into this week, even with some reservoirs being opened to relieve spring runoff.

