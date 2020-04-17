Better Business Bureau warns of sharing grad photos on social media

You've probably seen those grad pictures all over social media...and maybe you've even shared one yourself.

But the Better Business Bureau is warning the public about this trend.

Many people are showing solidarity with high school seniors who are missing out on graduation due to COVID-19 by reposting pictures of their high school graduations.

However, the Better Business Bureau says you may be giving up valuable information by posting.

According to the bureau, reposting senior portraits allows scammers and hackers to learn valuable security information such as the name of your high school and graduation year.

These are common passwords and online security questions that are now available my scrolling through social media.

If you have already shared, the BBB recommends reviewing and changing passwords and security questions to information not publicly available.

“If you've already compromised yourself by sharing some of this information, you don't have to delete it but we suggest you change your security questions. Go back and visit your banking online information and change that and review them today,” said Bao Vang, with the Better Business Bureau.

The BBB also says to be wary of personal list posts that may reveal other security information like first pets, your mothers maiden name and your first car, which are also common security passwords.

You can also report and keep up with other online scams during this time by using the BBB Scam tracker that's on their website.