Bethel Lutheran Home implements visitation restrictions

Gov. Doug Burgum requested all North Dakota long-term care facilities begin implementing visitation restrictions as coronavirus continues to spread.

Williston's Bethel Lutheran Home is limiting access to emergency services and family members of terminally-ill residents only for the foreseeable future.

Elderly, especially those with underlying health issues have proven to be more susceptible to infection.

One of the largest outbreaks in the U.S. has been at the Life Care Center in Washington Sate which killed nineteen residents so far. Registered Nurse Angela Ekblad says Bethel is in constant coordination with the CDC and the North Dakota Department of Health while continuing to provide care to residents.

"We've been really offering a lot more activities for the residents trying to keep their spirits up because that's part of it too as this passes. And just keep educating people. We are educating our residents and keep educating our families as much as we can. This is a new experience for us as well," said Ekbald.

Ekblad says the restriction is not to cause panic, but to minimize the risk.

