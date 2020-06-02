Berthold Police Chief reacts to fallout over death of George Floyd

Berthold Police Chief Al Schmidt said it's a police officer's responsibility to make sure anyone in custody avoids George Floyd's fate.

"That person's health and well-being is looked after. If someone seems to be in distress or needs medical attention, it's your duty as a police officer to make sure that is taken care of," said Schmidt.

Protests have swept across the United States, some of which turned violent, but Schmidt said he's glad that didn't happen Sunday at Oak Park.

"It was refreshing to see that the protest in Minot went good and that nothing was destroyed," said Schmidt.

Schmidt said he hates seeing these police incidents happen.

"We despise the people that do these things to bring a negative light on all the hard work that we put in to not make these things happen," said Schmidt.

Schmidt added that he has never used or seen excessive force used in his career, spanning roughly 5,000 arrests.

