Benefits of caring for a pet while staying at home

As people look for connection during social distancing, the staff at Souris Valley Animal Shelter can help fill the void.

Katie Taylor of Souris Valley Animal Shelter says a pet can give you the routine you need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It gives you a reason to get up in the morning. You have to feed the pet in the morning. You have to feed the pet at night. It kind of keeps you on a routine," Taylor said.

There's also physical benefits to pet care that you can continue with social distancing.

"A lot of people are taking dogs for walks, and it just really gives you an opportunity to get outside and get moving," Taylor said.

As we continue to stay apart, keeping a new friend at home can be the right choice.

"They provide unconditional love, so just having that extra companion is definitely a great opportunity," Taylor said.

Souris Valley Animal Shelter is taking visits by appointment only. You can give them a call at 701-852-6133.

