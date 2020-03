A fire late last month destroyed the Halls Apartments in Minot.

Everyone made it out safe, but the residents lost everything except the clothes on their back.

Sunday, you have the chance to support them.

Bethany Lutheran Church, just across from the apartments, is hosting a spaghetti benefit dinner from 4 to 6 p.m.

There will be a gluten-free alternative.

It's a free-will offering.