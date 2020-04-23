Bench trial scheduled for bar owner accused of staying open amid executive owner

The courts have scheduled a bench trial in July for a bar and restaurant owner in Willow City on accusations he disobeyed Gov. Burgum’s executive order to close in-house operations.

Prosecutors filed five counts of “violation of the governor’s proclamation” in March against 64-year-old David Corum, the operator of Gunslinger Grill.

Earlier this month, Corum told Your News Leader that, when the executive order came down, he posted a notice on the outside of the establishment claiming he was no longer operating under a license, and the property was no longer open to the public.

The charges are infractions. They carry no jail time but a financial penalty of up to $1,000.

The bench trial is scheduled for July 29. A pretrial conference is set for July 14.

