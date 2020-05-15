Belcourt man killed in crash near Dunseith

The North Dakota Highway Patrol said a 55-year-old man from Belcourt was killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday evening near Dunseith.

Investigators say Raymond LaFrombois was headed east on 99th Street NE around 6:40 p.m., when he turned left to drive north.

The patrol said he turned in front of a westbound truck that struck his right side.

LaFrombois was rushed to the hospital in Belcourt where he died.

The two people in the other vehicle, a 32-year-old man and 28-year-old woman, both from Dunseith, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The man faces a charge of driving under suspension.

No one involved in the accident was wearing a seat belt at the time.

The crash remains under investigation.