Belcourt School Board election unofficial results

The unofficial results are in for this year’s Belcourt School Board election.

According to the district, Teri LaFountain and Allan Malaterre were the top-two vote-getters at 326 and 300, respectively, and will each serve three-year terms.

Francis “Fatti” Davis received the third-highest votes at 250, and will serve a one-year term.

Dallas Morin, Alice Lunday, and Anna Ross were also on the ballot but failed to qualify for one of the three open spots.

According to the district, 812 ballots were cast.

