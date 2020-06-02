Becky Matthews running for Burleigh County Commission

Becky Matthews is in the race for Burleigh County Commission.

Matthews says she's willing to work hard to make the county a great place for her five kids and everyone else.

As the only female running for Burleigh County, she says she'll bring gender and age balance as she's also under 50 years old.

She says her position as a mother gives her a different perspective from those on the commission and her running mates.

Since moving here in 1984, Matthews has worked with the Bismarck Early Childhood Education Program and has held multiple leadership positions throughout the state.

Matthews graduated from University of North Dakota with a degree in occupational therapy.

