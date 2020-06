A special visit from the Bismarck 15’s baseball team brightens the day for a patient at Sakakawea Medical center in Hazen.

Cade Nygard’s grandmother Mary Nygard is receiving treatment for cancer.

Because of social distancing, the 15’s decided to make a card for her and stick it on the window. Along with the words of encouragement, the team also gave her a signed ball and a warm blanket.