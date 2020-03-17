Bars question turnout for St. Patrick’s Day festivities

St. Patrick's Day is usually a time for celebration.

This year, the public has been advised by President Donald Trump to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people and eating and drinking out.

The Center for Disease Control recommends all venues with more than 50 people be canceled.

However, Gov. Doug Burgum announced Sunday night that businesses can make their own decisions based on the nature of their business.

This leaves business owners and residents free to make their own decision for their holiday plans.

Bars around Bismarck await the outcome of St. Patrick's Day. Some are choosing not to partake.

"I like to err on the side of caution, and I most likely will not be going out tonight," said Bismarck resident Erik Arnold.

Others are not changing their plans.

"I haven't seen my family in a long time, and I'm not going to let it keep me at home. We've been at home for like two or three days now, and it's time to get out," said Bismarck resident Joshua Roueche.

On Saturday, Jerome Distributing partnered with seven bars in downtown Bismarck for a St. Patrick's themed pub crawl. Jerome Distributing representatives say half the amount of people they expected showed up to the event.

"We let our staff make their choice whether they wanted to be a part of it or not and certainly all the customers as well because at that point there was no direction to stay away from large groups going into Saturday at that point," said Jay Mock with Jerome Distributing.

Bars and restaurants are questioning Tuesday night's turnout.

"I really don't know what to expect. I'm expecting a really nice weekday night, but not so much what you would want on a traditional, festive holiday night like this," said Elbow Room General Manager Dusty Swenningson.

Swenningson says he understands the public's concern, but local businesses need the locals' help to make it through these tough times.

Swenningson says the Elbow Room will be open for Tuesday's business.

Before heading out the door, you should give your favorite establishments a call to make sure they won't be closed.